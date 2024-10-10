Azerbaijan, Brazil sign MoU for Baku to Belem Climate Partnership

10 October 2024 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

A Memorandum of Understanding on the "Baku to Belem (B2B) Climate Partnership" was signed within the framework of the Pre-COP, Azernews reports.

In this context, an agreement was established between Azerbaijan and Brazil.

The agreement was signed by COP29 chief negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev on the Azerbaijani side and Andrea Correa do Lago, special representative of the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for climate, energy, and environment, on the Brazilian side.

The purpose of the memorandum is to foster cooperation between Azerbaijan, which will host COP29, and Brazil, the host of COP30, to promote global climate initiatives and sustainable development.

It should be noted that the Pre-COP29 meeting, held on the eve of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), is taking place in Baku.

The conference is held under the motto "Strengthening Ambitions and Ensuring Action."

