State Customs Committee: Digitalization strengthens Azerbaijan's role as key regional transit hub

The digitalization of transit procedures is solidifying Azerbaijan's position as a vital transit hub in the region, said Bahruz Guliyev, First Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, at the Azerbaijan Trade Forum titled "Opportunities, Current Situation, and Challenges for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)," Azernews reports.

Guliyev emphasized the committee's commitment to transparency, accessibility, and fostering a business-friendly environment for both domestic and foreign economic actors.

"One of our top priorities is to simplify and digitalize customs operations. This will not only reduce costs but also enhance process efficiency. We are implementing innovative solutions and modern risk management techniques, enabling us to automate a significant portion of customs procedures," Guliyev noted.

He highlighted key projects, including the introduction of new electronic services and the development of digital infrastructure, which have made Azerbaijan's customs control system one of the most advanced and user-friendly in the region.

"Our initiatives are focused on enhancing the country's transit potential. The digitalization of transit procedures and participation in international systems are vital in reinforcing Azerbaijan's status as a key transit hub," he added.

Guliyev also mentioned the committee's proactive efforts to create an inviting environment for attracting foreign investments, boosting non-oil exports, and expanding the reach of Azerbaijani products in international markets.

"To this end, we have implemented projects to simplify customs procedures and improve the competitiveness of national products. Our goal is for our customs service to not only meet international standards but also to set new benchmarks in customs administration, facilitating secure and efficient trade," Guliyev concluded.

