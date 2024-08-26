Azerbaijan's energy giant advances largest power plant with new Italian turbines and generators

26 August 2024 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

AzerEnergy OJSC has made significant progress in constructing Azerbaijan's largest power plant in Mingachevir, with the arrival of another set of turbines and generators from Italy, Azernews reports.

Each turbine and generator, weighing over 300 tons, was transported to Baku and then to Mingachevir using specialized heavy-duty equipment and trailers.

Due to the substantial height of the cargo, which was 6 meters, infrastructure adjustments were necessary, including bridge excavations and road restorations, to ensure safe transportation. Installation of these critical components has commenced at the new facility, which boasts a total capacity of 1,880 megawatts. Of the planned four turbine-generator sets, three have now been delivered, with the final set expected to arrive next month.

Additional equipment includes eight transformers from China, already delivered to Baku, and components for the waste boiler, which will soon arrive at Poti port and be transported to Mingachevir.

This new power plant is designed to address several key issues: balancing the integration of renewable energy sources, reducing natural gas consumption in power generation, mitigating climate change impacts, and enhancing environmental protection. The plant's advanced design will cut conventional fuel consumption to 225 grams per kilowatt-hour—120 grams less than previous units—saving 1.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 2 million tons.

The power plant aligns with UN climate change directives, emphasizing "green energy" and energy efficiency, making it a pivotal development in Azerbaijan’s commitment to sustainable energy practices.

