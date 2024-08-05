Summer camp at ADA University to inspire educators ahead of COP29

5 August 2024 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Ahead of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), a summer camp focused on climate change will be held at ADA University, Azernews reports.

According to a post on the COP29 account on the "X" social network, the camp, scheduled from August 6 to 9, aims to inspire international educators to integrate climate change topics into their curricula.

The COP29 Presidency and Youth Climate Champion @leylahasanova21 are excited to announce the “Climate Change Summer Camp” held from August 6 – 9, 2024 in Baku. The Camp will train and inspire international educators on incorporating climate change in their teaching and learning. pic.twitter.com/97K6aoVnIm — COP29 AZ (@COP29_AZ) August 5, 2024

