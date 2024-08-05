Azernews.Az

Summer camp at ADA University to inspire educators ahead of COP29

5 August 2024 13:56 (UTC+04:00)
Ahead of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), a summer camp focused on climate change will be held at ADA University, Azernews reports.

According to a post on the COP29 account on the "X" social network, the camp, scheduled from August 6 to 9, aims to inspire international educators to integrate climate change topics into their curricula.

