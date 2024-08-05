Summer camp at ADA University to inspire educators ahead of COP29
Ahead of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), a summer camp focused on climate change will be held at ADA University, Azernews reports.
According to a post on the COP29 account on the "X" social network, the camp, scheduled from August 6 to 9, aims to inspire international educators to integrate climate change topics into their curricula.
The COP29 Presidency and Youth Climate Champion @leylahasanova21 are excited to announce the “Climate Change Summer Camp” held from August 6 – 9, 2024 in Baku. The Camp will train and inspire international educators on incorporating climate change in their teaching and learning. pic.twitter.com/97K6aoVnIm— COP29 AZ (@COP29_AZ) August 5, 2024
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz