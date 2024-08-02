Azernews.Az

Friday August 2 2024

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports to U.S. surge over 31-fold

2 August 2024 11:02 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's non-oil exports to U.S. surge over 31-fold
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

During January-June 2024, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the United States amounted to $436.484 million, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more