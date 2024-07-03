Azerbaijan plans first geoparks as new conservation initiative

3 July 2024 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is planning to establish geoparks for the first time, aiming to designate these areas as special protection zones and integrate them into UNESCO's Global Geoparks Network, Azernews reports.

Firuddin Aliyev, head of the Biological Diversity Protection Service, announced this during a press conference at the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. The conference focused on topics such as the leopard population in Azerbaijan, efforts to restore biodiversity, and plans for developing eco-tourism.

Aliyev highlighted the establishment of Azerbaijan's first Biosphere Reserve within the Zagatala State Nature Reserve. He mentioned that the nomination file for UNESCO's Man and Biosphere Programme has been finalized for this reserve.

Furthermore, Aliyev discussed ongoing efforts to enhance biodiversity protection by expanding the network of protected areas. Plans include establishing a new national park in the Samukh and Gakh regions, as well as protecting the Alazan (Qanikh) river valley and the Akhar-Bakhar mountain range.

"We have formed a dedicated team and are actively progressing with these initiatives," Aliyev added.

