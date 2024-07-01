Chairman of SOCAR Supervisory Board reviews 'SOCAR Downstream Management' Activities

1 July 2024 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) presided over a report meeting on the activities of "SOCAR Downstream Management," Azernews reports citing the SOCAR.

The meeting included the participation of Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy and Chairman of SOCAR's Supervisory Board, along with Anar Akhundov, Deputy Minister of Economy and SOCAR Supervisory Board member, Rovshan Najaf, SOCAR's President, and various vice-presidents of the company. The focus was on reviewing the operations of "SOCAR Downstream Management" (SDM).

Key topics discussed included the vital role of transformation initiatives in the processing sector for the country's sustainable development and economic growth.

During the meeting, SDM presented detailed updates on their ongoing projects, particularly highlighting progress in the renovation of the Heydar Aliyev oil refinery.

Discussions also covered SOCAR's strategic directions in refining, transformation and digitization projects, operational excellence programs, measures to enhance energy efficiency, and other initiatives across refineries and processing plants managed by SDM.

