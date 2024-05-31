Global support grows for Azerbaijan's demining efforts, says Elchin Amirbeyov

31 May 2024 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

Elchin Amirbeyov, the Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for special tasks, noted the widespread interest among many countries to provide financial assistance for Azerbaijan's demining efforts, Azernews reports.

"Among these countries, Saudi Arabia stands out as a significant participant. We anticipate positive news in the near future. Additionally, our partners from neighboring regions are poised to contribute to these endeavors. Notably, the European Union leads the way as the primary donor in this domain and has expressed readiness to escalate its support," he added.

"However, Armenia's reluctance to furnish accurate information regarding mined areas remains a concern. The data provided thus far has been inadequate and ineffective. We remain hopeful that Armenia will respond to our request with more precise information. Such cooperation holds the potential to serve as a confidence-building measure between the parties," emphasized E. Amirbeyov.

