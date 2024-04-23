Heydar Aliyev International Airport serves over 36 million passengers

23 April 2024 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

In the past decade, Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku has served more than 36 million passengers, Azernews reports, citing the airport.

According to data, the total passenger throughput capacity of Baku airport is 9 million per year, accommodating over 15,000 passengers daily and handling more than 130 flights. Just last year, the airport served 5.8 million passengers, surpassing the results of 2019, which was considered a record year for global aviation, by 23.5%. Year by year, Heydar Aliyev International Airport is increasingly playing the role of a transit hub. In 2023, the number of transit passengers increased by 142% to reach 162,000.

In recent years, several infrastructure projects have been implemented, and innovative solutions have been successfully applied to accommodate the increasing passenger flow and enhance the travel experience. Furthermore, Baku Airport has remained noteworthy in its history, reaffirming its status as a leading aviation hub in the region every year. In 2024, Heydar Aliyev International Airport won the "Skytrax World Airport Awards" for the 7th time as the "Best Airport in Central Asia / the Middle East" and for the 3rd time as the winner of the "Best Airport Staff in Central Asia / the Middle East" categories.

On April 23, 2014, the new terminal of Heydar Aliyev International Airport welcomed its first guests. This was a significant step in the development of the country's civil aviation, opening up new opportunities and creating more comfortable conditions for passengers. With two runways, 89 aircraft parking spaces, and the ability to serve more than 20 flights per hour, Baku Airport is one of the few airports in the world capable of accommodating the largest aircraft.

Thus, today, Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to evolve confidently, striving to meet all the needs and expectations of its passengers, ensuring their travel is comfortable and safe. As a key player in the aviation industry, the capital airport aims not only to excel in the region but also to become one of the most modern airports globally.

