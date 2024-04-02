Azernews.Az

Tuesday April 2 2024

Azerbaijan to expand its activities in shipbuilding field [PHOTOS]

2 April 2024 15:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan to expand its activities in shipbuilding field [PHOTOS]
Fatime Letifova
Fatime Letifova
Read more

Azerbaijan held discussions with Russia's St. Petersburg about enhancing joint activities in shipbuilding, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his official "X" account.

"During the meeting held within the framework of the visit of Alexander Beglov, the governor of St. Petersburg, to our country, we delved into the perspectives of our bilateral economic relations and explored opportunities for enhancing joint activities in various sectors, including industry, investments, innovations, tourism, and shipbuilding. Additionally, we assessed the existing potential for boosting trade and business partnerships," the minister said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Azerbaijan to expand its activities in shipbuilding field [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan to expand its activities in shipbuilding field [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan to expand its activities in shipbuilding field [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan to expand its activities in shipbuilding field [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Latest See more