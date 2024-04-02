Azerbaijan to expand its activities in shipbuilding field [PHOTOS]

2 April 2024 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Azerbaijan held discussions with Russia's St. Petersburg about enhancing joint activities in shipbuilding, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his official "X" account.

"During the meeting held within the framework of the visit of Alexander Beglov, the governor of St. Petersburg, to our country, we delved into the perspectives of our bilateral economic relations and explored opportunities for enhancing joint activities in various sectors, including industry, investments, innovations, tourism, and shipbuilding. Additionally, we assessed the existing potential for boosting trade and business partnerships," the minister said.

