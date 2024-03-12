Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Croatia business forum

12 March 2024 20:53 (UTC+04:00)

An Azerbaijan-Croatia business forum has been co-organized here today by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), and the Croatian Chamber of Economy, Azernews reports.

The function was graced by dignitaries including the government officials, representatives of more than 40 companies operating in the food industry, construction, trade, and energy.

Highlighting the evolving political relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia based on friendship and common interests, Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov emphasized the importance of establishing connections between entrepreneurs to bolster economic ties. He expressed optimism that the forum would facilitate progress in promoting mutual investments.

Croatian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Branko Zebić and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Croatia Anar Imanov highlighted the potential for cooperation between the two countries in various domains, including trade, investment, agriculture and energy.

They underscored that the meetings and events held in various formats would considerably contribute to strengthening interaction between business communities.

The forum participants explored opportunities for developing trade and investment partnerships between the countries.

Furthermore, AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev, KOBIA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, and Director of the Business Internationalization Center at the Croatian Chamber of Economy Silva Stipić Kobali highlighted the business and investment potential of the two countries, as well as the feasible areas of cooperation.

The forum, then, continued with meetings in a B2B format.

