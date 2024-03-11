Kazakhstan's Transport Logistics Centre to send 10 container trains per month to Azerbaijan
Kazakhstan plans to send 10 container trains per month to Azerbaijan through the Kazakh Transport Logistics Centre, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%