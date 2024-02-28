Azernews.Az

Wednesday February 28 2024

Annual inflation forms in lower part of target range

28 February 2024 09:33 (UTC+04:00)
Annual inflation forms in lower part of target range
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

In previous year, the annual inflation formed in the lower part of the target range.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more