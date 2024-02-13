Azernews.Az

Tuesday February 13 2024

Azerbaijan reveals inflation rate in country

13 February 2024 12:44 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals inflation rate in country
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee (SSC) revealed the inflation in Azerbaijan for January 2024, Azernews reports, citing the committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more