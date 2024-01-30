Azerbaijan announces volume of gold production in first phase of Chovdar field

30 January 2024 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

A total of 243,400 ounces of gold were produced in the first phase - the oxide phase of the Chovdar deposit located in the Dashkasan district, Zakir Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AzerGold CJSC, said at the press conference dedicated to the results of 2023 and future tasks held today, Azernews reports.

