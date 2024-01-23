Azernews.Az

Tuesday January 23 2024

Net loss of credit unions in Azerbaijan increases

23 January 2024 13:47 (UTC+04:00)
Net loss of credit unions in Azerbaijan increases
Nigar Hasanova
Nigar Hasanova
Read more

Credit unions in Azerbaijan ended 2023 with a net loss of 0.25 mln AZN (0.15 mln USD).

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more