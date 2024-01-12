Azernews.Az

Friday January 12 2024

Volumes of Azerbaijani gas pumped through TAP announced

12 January 2024 17:08 (UTC+04:00)
Abbas Ganbay
Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) exported 11.5 bln m³ of natural gas to Europe in 2023. This was stated by the TAP AG consortium, Azernews reports.

