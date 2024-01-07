Azerbaijani citizens establish 42 companies last year in Antalya

7 January 2024 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is among the five countries whose citizens established the largest number of companies in Turkish Antalya last year, Azernews reports.

According to the information, 6,765 companies were established in Antalya last year, including 791 with foreign capital. The number of companies of Russian origin was 255, the second place in the list was taken by Germany - 83 companies, the third place - Iran (64 companies), the fourth - Ukraine (53 companies), and Azerbaijan (42 companies).

The construction sector prevails in terms of activity, companies are operating in the fields of informatics, restaurant business, catering, and entertainment.

The Russian Federation also ranks first among the countries in terms of the number of joint ventures with Turkiye - 1,217, second is Germany (765 companies), and third is Iran (675 companies).

The first foreign company in Antalya was established in 1970.

Looking back to five years ago, the number of Azerbaijanis living in the Turkish resort province of Antalya was 4,000, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

Apart from Azerbaijani citizens, 5,700 citizens of Kazakhstan, 5,600 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, 2,100 citizens of Turkmenistan, and 2,100 citizens of Uzbekistan lived in Antalya in 2018, the report says.

The existence of the place in the mildest climate is especially attractive to people and businessmen. Antalya also seems to be quite suitable for people who want to increase their investment returns in the field of tourism. Currently, according to the approximate statistics of the Azerbaijan Diaspora Committee, it is noted that there are about 4 million Azerbaijanis living in Turkiye.

