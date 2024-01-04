Azerbaijan increases import of cookies from Turkiye

4 January 2024 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

In January-November of this year, Azerbaijan imported 4,046 tons of sweet and dry cookies worth $13.5m from Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

The Committee said that the import increased by $2.8m in terms of amount, i.e. 26.3%, and approximately 269 tons (7.1%) in terms of quantity.

In the same period previous year, 3,777 tons of cookies worth 10,683,000 dollars were brought to Azerbaijan. This means that the import price of 1 ton of cookies was approximately 3,334 dollars (5,667 manats). In the same period previous year, this indicator cost 2,828 dollars (4,808 manats). The selling price has increased by 505 dollars, that is, by 17.9% in the last year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz