Azernews.Az

Monday November 20 2023

Azerbaijan's export basket includes 35 new goods

20 November 2023 15:18 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's export basket includes 35 new goods
Abbas Ganbay
Abbas Ganbay
Read more

Over the past three years, 35 new goods have been included in Azerbaijan's export basket, Azernews reports.Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more