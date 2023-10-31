Azerbaijan, Kuwait looking to further strengthen coop in several fields [PHOTOS]

31 October 2023 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Roya Valiyeva, AZERNEWS

During the meeting of the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the State of Kuwait, Emil Kerimov with the head of the Human Rights Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of this country, Mrs Jawahir Ibrahim Duej Al-Sabah, issues of cooperation between the two countries in relevant fields were discussed, Azernews reports.

According to the embassy, the meeting expressed satisfaction with the high level of relations between the two friendly countries and exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation.

In the end, Mrs. Jawahir Al-Sabaha presented books in Arabic dedicated to great leader Heydar Aliyev and outstanding ophthalmologist-scientist Zarifa Aliyeva, as well as a carpet with the image of Shushi.

At the meeting between Ambassador Emil Karimov and the head of the National Library of Kuwait Saad Al-Enazi, cooperation between the national libraries of the two countries was discussed.

It was stated at the meeting that it would be useful for historians and researchers of the two countries to conduct scientific research in the libraries of Azerbaijan and Kuwait, as well as exchange experience.

The Ambassador donated books translated into Arabic dedicated to Heydar Aliyev and outstanding ophthalmologist Zarifa Aliyeva to the National Library of Kuwait.

