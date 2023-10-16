Share of expenditures related to transport and communication reaches AZN 0.5 bln for next year
In 2024, the share of expenditures related to transport and communication will account for AZN 528 million or 1.4% of expenditures of the state budget of Azerbaijan. This is reported with reference to the Ministry of Finance, Azernews reports.
