Monday October 16 2023

16 October 2023 17:26 (UTC+04:00)
Share of expenditures related to transport and communication reaches AZN 0.5 bln for next year
Abbas Ganbay
In 2024, the share of expenditures related to transport and communication will account for AZN 528 million or 1.4% of expenditures of the state budget of Azerbaijan. This is reported with reference to the Ministry of Finance, Azernews reports.

