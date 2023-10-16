Share of expenditures related to transport and communication reaches AZN 0.5 bln for next year

16 October 2023 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

In 2024, the share of expenditures related to transport and communication will account for AZN 528 million or 1.4% of expenditures of the state budget of Azerbaijan. This is reported with reference to the Ministry of Finance, Azernews reports.

