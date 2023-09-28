Azerbaijan, China discuss production of electric bus production

28 September 2023 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese companies have discussed the creation of enterprises for the production of electric buses in Azerbaijan. This was announced by Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev, Azernews reports.

"During a visit to China, we met with the leadership of leading transport companies Yutong and Zhongtong. We discussed the use of electric buses within the framework of projects implemented in the direction of mobility in Baku, as well as the creation of production facilities in our country by the respective companies," the minister said.

Bakı şəhərində mobilliyin təmin olunması istiqamətində həyata keçirilən layihələr çərçivəsində elektrik avtobuslarının istifadəsi, eləcə də müvafiq şirkətlər tərəfindən ölkəmizdə istehsal müəssisələrinin yaradılması məsələlərini müzakirə etdik. pic.twitter.com/BvUSHuHUT4 — Rashad Nabiyev (@RashadNNabiyev) September 28, 2023

