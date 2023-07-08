Azerbaijan, Maldives sign MoU on cooperation [PHOTOS]

8 July 2023 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan`s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov has met with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, Ahmed Khaleel, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to attend the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau.

The meeting saw discussions on enhancing bilateral relations between the countries, expanding cooperation in economy, trade, education, culture, energy, tourism and other areas.

The Deputy Foreign Minister provided detailed information about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, demining activities carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated lands, restoration and construction, as well as the Great Return program, smart city and green energy projects.

The sides also exchanged views on multilateral cooperation, regional and other issues of mutual interest.

As part of the meeting, they signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives.

---

