Tuesday December 13 2022

Azerbaijan's non-oil, gas production up by 5 pct in Jan-Nov 22

13 December 2022 13:16 (UTC+04:00)
Ayya Lmahamad
Azerbaijan increased the volume of production in the non-oil and gas sector by 5 percent in the first eleven months of 2022, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

