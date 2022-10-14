Some 15 Russian companies export livestock products to Azerbaijan

14 October 2022 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Fifteen Russian enterprises have been allowed to export livestock products to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports per Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor).

Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency granted the right to Russian enterprises for exporting products of animal origin, on the basis of companies’ guarantees of compliance with the veterinary and sanitary requirements of Azerbaijan.

At present, 1,088 Russian enterprises have the right to export their products to Azerbaijan.

Rosselkhoznadzor continues to work on expanding the list of enterprises from Russia that have the right to export to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan and Russia cooperate in different sectors, such as the economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. Over 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

Azerbaijan's investments in the Russian economy have exceeded $1.2 billion, with the lion’s share of it being in the non-oil sector. In addition, Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy totaled $6.3 billion, with $5 billion in the oil sector and $1.3 billion in the non-oil sectors.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.9 billion in 2021, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz