Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss expansion of economic, trade ties

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have discussed further expansion of economic and trade relations, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Turkmenistan's Ambassador Gurbanmammet Elyasov.

"During the meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan Gurbanmammet Elyasov, we emphasized the importance of friendly and brotherly relations between our countries, and exchanged views on the further expansion of #economic and #trade relations," Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his official Twitter page.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan were established on June 9, 1992. The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan was opened on October 18, 2002, and the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan was opened on October 18, 2002.

In total, 108 documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $105 million in 2021.

