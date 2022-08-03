Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports by 25.4 pct in 1H2022

3 August 2022 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased its non-oil exports by $295.4 million or 25.4 percent, in January-June of 2022, Azernews reports per the June export review of the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan.

In the first half of the year, Azerbaijan's exports totaled $18.5 billion, including $1.5 billion in the non-oil sector. Fruit and vegetable production increased by 7.1 percent to $328.1 million compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

The cotton yarn came in first with $136.9 million in non-oil exports, followed by tomatoes with $126.9 million and carbamide with $98.7 million.

Turkey ranked first with $428.4 million in non-oil product exports in January-June, followed by Russia with $382 million and Georgia with $88.2 million.

During the normalization process, exports amounted to $3.1 billion in June 2022. Non-oil exports increased by 5.8 percent to $269.6 million. In addition, food exports increased by 6.6 percent and amounted to $119.6 million, while non-food exports increased by 5.1 percent to $149.9 million.

Russia ranked first with $118.6 million in non-oil product exports in June, followed by Turkey with $38.2 million and India with $18.2 million. Tomatoes ($35.8 million) are first on the list of non-oil exports, followed by cherries ($34.2 million) and potatoes ($20.2 million).

The export review also included data on export orders received by the azexport.az portal. As a result, the portal received orders totaling $248.4 million from January to June 2022. In June 2022, the value of export orders received by the azexport.az was $33.4 million. It should be noted that the portal received $3.08 billion in export orders from 145 countries between January 2017 and June 30, 2021.

Furthermore, the value of non-oil exports through the Single Window Export Support Centre in July of this year was $17.4 million.

The purpose of the export review is to familiarize entrepreneurs with export issues, expand opportunities for exporting local goods to traditional and new markets, and accelerate the process of integration into international markets.

