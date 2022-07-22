Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss bolstering trade relations

22 July 2022 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Iraq have discussed issues on strengthening mutual trade relations, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between representatives of Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) with the Iraqi business delegation led by the Baghdad Chamber of Commerce’s Investment Center Director Alaa Nur.

During the meeting, the participants were briefed on AZPROMO’s activities and the work done to expand relations with foreign partners. The parties also discussed the favorable business and investment environment created in the country and export opportunities.

Moreover, Iraqi businessmen also held a meeting with the representatives of Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium-Sized Business Development Agency. The meeting focused on the development of relations between the businessmen and the possibilities of joint cooperation.

The agency chairman, Orkhan Mammadov, noted that the agency is ready to support joint initiatives between Azerbaijani and Iraqi businessmen. He briefed on the support measures that the agency can provide entrepreneurs in this direction.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq were established on March 30, 1992. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $23.4 million in 2021.

