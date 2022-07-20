Minister: Revenue from compulsory medical insurance up by 44.4 pct

20 July 2022 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Revenue from compulsory medical insurance has increased by 44.4 percent in the first half of 2022, Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Azernews reports.

He noted that in January-June this year, revenue from compulsory medical insurance amounted to AZN385.7 million ($226.9m)

"In January-June 2022, revenues from #compulsorymedicalinsurance increased by 44.4 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year and amounted to 385 mln. 789.7 thousand ₼, whilst the forecast was implemented at 107.0 percent," he wrote on his official Twitter page.

Moreover, Jabbarov stated that revenue from compulsory state social insurance amounted to AZN2.2 billion ($1.3bn). He added that revenue from unemployment insurance equaled AZN77.3 million ($45.3m)

"In six months of this year, revenues from compulsory state #socialinsurance amounted to 2 bln. 225 mln. 624.2 thousand ₼, whilst revenues from #unemploymentinsurance equaled 77 mln. 35.8 thousand ₼. Forecasts on the revenues from these insurances were fulfilled at 111.9 percent and 117.9 percent respectively," the minister wrote.

