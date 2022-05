28 May 2022 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

New members will be appointed to the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports.

This issue will be discussed at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on May 31.

A draft resolution of the parliament on the appointment of new board members of the CBA was included in the meeting agenda.

---

