Azerbaijan plans opening permanent tourist offices in Turkish cities

25 May 2022 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

It is planned to open permanent tourist offices of Azerbaijan in the Turkish capital Ankara, also in Istanbul, State Tourism Agency's Chairman Advisor Kanan Guluzade told Trend.

According to Guluzade, the state agency intends to open tourist offices in a number of countries and establish cooperation with partner companies from different countries.

"It was planned to open permanent tourism offices of Azerbaijan in Turkey and Kazakhstan, before coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, which are members of the Organization of Turkic States.,” he noted.

“Turkey is one of the biggest priority markets for us. Negotiations are currently underway to open a permanent tourism office of Azerbaijan in Ankara or Istanbul, or in both of these cities," Guluzade added.

