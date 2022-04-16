By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Apr. 4
|
1.7
|
Apr. 11
|
1.7
|
Apr. 5
|
1.7
|
Apr. 12
|
1.7
|
Apr. 6
|
1.7
|
Apr. 13
|
1.7
|
Apr. 7
|
1.7
|
Apr. 14
|
1.7
|
Apr. 8
|
1.7
|
Apr. 15
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0136 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0124 and amounted to 1.8468 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Apr. 4
|
1.8782
|
Apr. 11
|
1.8505
|
Apr. 5
|
1.8639
|
Apr. 12
|
1.8495
|
Apr. 6
|
1.8524
|
Apr. 13
|
1.8417
|
Apr. 7
|
1.8555
|
Apr. 14
|
1.8553
|
Apr. 8
|
1.8457
|
Apr. 15
|
1.8369
|
Average weekly
|
1.8591
|
Average weekly
|
1.8468
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has increased by 0.0005 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has dropped by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0204 manat per ruble.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Apr. 4
|
0.0199
|
Apr. 4
|
0.0201
|
Apr. 5
|
0.0204
|
Apr. 5
|
0.0205
|
Apr. 6
|
0.0203
|
Apr. 6
|
0.0199
|
Apr. 7
|
0.0208
|
Apr. 7
|
0.0207
|
Apr. 8
|
0.0214
|
Apr. 8
|
0.0206
|
Average weekly
|
0.0206
|
Average weekly
|
0.0204
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has risen by 0.0009 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has increased by 0.0006 manat and totaled 0.1161 manat per Turkish lira.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Apr. 4
|
0.1158
|
Apr. 11
|
0.1153
|
Apr. 5
|
0.1157
|
Apr. 12
|
0.1159
|
Apr. 6
|
0.1155
|
Apr. 13
|
0.1166
|
Apr. 7
|
0.1153
|
Apr. 14
|
0.1165
|
Apr. 8
|
0.1153
|
Apr. 15
|
0.1162
|
Average weekly
|
0.1155
|
Average weekly
|
0.1161
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz