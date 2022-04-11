By Trend

Business entity Degreplast located in the city of Anau of the Akhal region is negotiating export deals with entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Business Turkmenistan news agency.

The company manufactures polypropylene and polyethylene bags for clothing, building materials, and agricultural products. Workshops with European equipment are designed to manufacture 300 tons of products per month.

Also, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have been actively cooperating in the field of transport and energy recently, where some progress in bilateral relations has been outlined.

The company's products are exported to countries such as Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz