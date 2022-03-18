By Trend

Azerbaijan's GDP from January through February 2022 grew by 6.7 percent in real terms, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) told Trend.

According to the CBA, in the reporting period, GDP in the non-oil sector grew by 10.1 percent.

"Economic growth was recorded in all areas of the non-oil sector, including an increase of 19.8 percent in the non-oil industry, 3.1 percent in agriculture and 6.5 percent in construction,” the CBA said. “In general, from January through February 2022 economic growth in the non-oil and gas sector amounted to 14 percent, and in the non-trade sector - 9.2 percent".

