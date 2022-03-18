By Trend

Azerbaijan exported more than 74,726 tons of fruits and vegetables from January through February 2022, which is by 11.9 percent more than in the same period of last year, Trend reports referring to the report of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

According to the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan’s export of fruits and vegetables in value terms increased by 30.9 percent for the year up to $92.3 million.

Azerbaijan exported over 20,385 tons of tomatoes worth $24.5 million, 5,035 tons of hazelnuts ($29.2 million), 7,502 tons of apples ($4.9 million), 35,921 tons of persimmons ($27.2 million), 1,260 tons of pomegranates (over $2.005 million) from January through February 2022.

