The Federation of the Insurance Union will be created within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, Chairman of the Union of Insurers of Turkey, Atilla Benli stated in an exclusive interview with Trend.

According to him, the protocol on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey on the integration of "Green Card" systems in the sphere of insurance will not only prevent the falsification of "green cards", but also simplify the integration process.

"Our joint projects with Azerbaijan are not limited to this. We share our experience in the insurance sector with Azerbaijan. It is planned to create a Federation of Insurance Union within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States at the next stage. Discussions are underway in this regard. We will act with the Turkic states more coordinated in the near future," Benli said.

The Compulsory Insurance Bureau of Azerbaijan and Turkish Motor Insurers’ Bureau signed a protocol on cooperation on the integration of Green Card systems. According to the protocol, at the customs-border points of Turkey and Azerbaijan, it will be possible to check the "green cards" of both countries using digital technologies.

