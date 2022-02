By Trend

The manufacturing output in Azerbaijan increased by 30.5 percent in January 2022 compared to the same month in 2021, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"The establishment of new industries and stimulation of entrepreneurship strengthen the sustainability of Azerbaijan's economy," Jabbarov noted.

