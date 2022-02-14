By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $35.5 billion in 2021, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

Out of the total turnover, exports amounted to $23.8 billion or 67.1 percent, while imports amounted to $11.7 billion or 32.9 percent. Overall, the country's foreign trade turnover resulted in a surplus of $12.1 billion.

Compared to 2020, the country's foreign trade turnover increased by 46.9 percent in actual prices and by 5 percent in real terms.

Moreover, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs in the country carried out trade operations with partners in 188 countries. Goods were exported to 120 countries and imported from 174 countries.

During the reported period, exports of non-oil and gas products increased by 47.2 percent in an actual term, and by 38.4 percent in real terms, compared to 2020, and amounted to $2.7 billion.

The top five countries importing Azerbaijani products were Italy with 41.6 percent of exports, Turkey with 12.7 percent, Russia with 4.1 percent, Israel with 4 percent, and Croatia with 3.4 percent.

In terms of the non-oil and gas products export, the most export volume accounts for Russia (32.3 percent), Turkey (24.9 percent), Switzerland (8.3 percent), Georgia (5.8 percent), and the U.S. (2.8 percent).

Azerbaijan's top importers are Russia with 17.7 percent, Turkey with 15.8 percent, China with 14 percent, Germany with 5.4 percent, and Ukraine with 4 percent.

