The volume of cargo transportation through the Azerbaijani section of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) transport corridor amounted to 36.4 million tons in January-November 2021, Azertag has reported.

During the reported period, automobiles transported 20.1 million tons, or 55.3 percent of cargo, rail transported 12. million tons, or 33.4 percent, and sea transported 4.1 million tons or 11.3 percent.

In the first 11 months of 2021, transit cargoes accounted for 7.9 million tons or 21.9 percent of total freight traffic along the TRACECA corridor.

During a meeting between Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev and TRACECA Secretary-General Asset Asavbayev, Azerbaijan and TRACECA agreed on cooperation in the areas of corridor geography expansion and digitalization. The parties agreed to collaborate in the development of multimodal transportation, increasing the competitiveness of container traffic, developing new projects that may help attract additional cargo flows to the corridor, and increasing efforts to promote the TRACECA corridor at the bilateral and international levels.

TRACECA transported 35.5 million tons of cargo through Azerbaijan in 2020, including 7.5 million tons, or 21.2 percent of transit cargo.

TRACECA, which was founded in 1993, is an international transportation program involving the European Union and 12 member states from the Eastern European, Caucasian, and Central Asian regions (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan).

