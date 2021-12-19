By Trend

A new Black Sea-Europe corridor between Iran, Azerbaijan and Georgia will be activated within this week, the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi wrote in this twitter page, Trend reports.

According to Mousavi, the corridor will be activated after the pilot launch of the corridor between Pakistan, Iran, Turkey and the North-South Corridor (Finland, Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, the Persian Gulf and India).

The establishment of the Persian Gulf-Black Sea route through Iran, Azerbaijan and Georgia is on the agenda. As part of the route, 144 trucks from three countries will start transporting goods from Iran's Tabriz city on December 22, 2021.

