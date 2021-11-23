By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani energy provider Azerenergy’s head Baba Rzayev and Croatian ambassador Brank Zebic have discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of energy systems.

Participants in the meeting were briefed on the construction being carried out on the Azerbaijani liberated territories under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership.

The two officials also considered the projects implemented in the electric power industry sphere.

The sides focused on the opportunities of the Croatian companies in the production of electrical equipment.

Azerbaijan and Croatia are successfully cooperating in various economic spheres. At the same time, Baku and Zagreb are cooperating to demine Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation. Azerbaijan receives appropriate demining equipment from Croatia.

The two countries have a great potential for the development of bilateral economic ties.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Croatia amounted to $549.4 million in the first nine months of 2021. In addition, the volume of turnover between the two countries amounted to $473.2 million in 2020.

