By Trend

The State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan plans to apply the Generic Statistical Business Process Model, Elman Gasimzade, head of the department of industry and construction statistics under the committee, said, Trend reports.

Gasimzade made the remark at the presentation of the department's new portal "Transparency in Mining Industry".

According to him, soon, the committee will expand open static data on the mining industry in Azerbaijan.

"The committee plans to expand the new portal’s capabilities. In the near future, we’ll present its English version. It will comply with such international standard as ISO 9001:2015 (international standard for quality management system)," he noted.

Besides, it plans to organize events for the exchange of experience with foreign organizations, added Gasimzade.



