By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Transport, Communications and High Technologies Minister Rashad Nabiyev and China’s Transport Minister Li Xiaoping have discussed the current state of cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport and logistics, during an online videoconference.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed China's support for the transit of Chinese goods through Azerbaijan’s territory.

Chinese minister noted the importance of developing bilateral relations between the two countries in the field of transport and logistics.

Moreover, the ministers agreed that major Chinese transport companies would support a transit route through Azerbaijan.

The sides also discussed China’s support in using the potential of the Trans-Caspian international transport route in transporting goods.

Furthermore, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan supports China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative.

Meanwhile, the two countries agreed to improve the regulatory frameworks. Chinese minister stated that his country is ready to support infrastructure, transport and logistics development projects in Azerbaijan.

For more effective implementation of cooperation, the parties agreed to create a working group on transport, led by the deputy ministers.

The Chinese minister invited his Azerbaijani counterpart to participate in the Second UN Global Conference on Sustainable Transport, which will be held in Beijing on October 14-16. In turn, the Azerbaijani minister thanked his Chinese counterpart for the invitations and expressed readiness to attend the conference.

It’s noteworthy that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China amounted to $1.8 billion in 2020. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $964.4 million in January-July 2021, making China Azerbaijan’s fourth largest trade partner during the reported period.

Azerbaijan has participated in a number of international exhibitions such as the China International Fair for Trade in Services, China Food and Drinks Fair, TAOWINE Hotel Show exhibition and 31st International Trade and Economic Exhibition held in China this year.

Azerbaijan has a trade mission in China, trade and wine houses, trade branches in trade networks and measures are continuously taken to develop cooperation. In addition, there are companies with Chinese capital operating in Azerbaijan. The successful investment cooperation is underway.

Meanwhile, negotiations are underway with China on a number of industrial projects. Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to support China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

