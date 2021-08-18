By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is the leader among the CIS countries in the protection of property rights, according to the International Property Right Index 2020 report, Azertag has reported.

The country's ranking has risen by 13 positions to 67th place among 129 countries with its index being 5,348.

The categories for which Azerbaijan leads include judicial independence, protection of physical property, property registration, access to credit, and understanding intellectual property protection.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan ranked first in the UNESCAP "Assessment of readiness for cross-border paperless trade" among CIS countries in 2020. According to the UNESCAP report for 2020, Azerbaijan showed a five-percent-increase with an overall 86.02 percent in terms of paperless trade in the CIS last year.

Additionally, Azerbaijan’s position in the Doing Business report rose from 34th to 28th place, in the Index of Economic Freedom from 44th to 38th place and in the Global Cybersecurity Report from 55th to 40th place.

The International Property Rights Index, IPRI, is a measure created to offer a comprehensive insight into the status of property rights in the world’s nations.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz