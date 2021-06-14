By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Malaysia have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in agriculture and rice production.

The document was signed between Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry’s Institute of Agricultural Research Director Faig Khudayev and Malaysian Agriculture Ministry and Food Industry’s Institute of Agricultural Research Director General Mohamad Ross Noor.

The memorandum of understanding covers joint research, exchange of specialists, short-term research programs and trainings, organization of seminars and scientific conferences and other areas.

The document will contribute to the achievement of the goals set in the state program of rice growing development in Azerbaijan for 2018-2025.

The relevant government program emphasizes the special importance of rice in food security and aims to develop cooperation with countries that have best practice in this area, strengthen human resources and apply innovative technologies.

In this regard, the cooperation document signed with Malaysia, one of the world's leading rice producers, is of particular importance.

Speaking at the ceremony, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Malaysia Qaley Allahverdiyev noted that there is great potential for further expansion of cooperation in other agricultural areas. He expressed confidence that the signed memorandum will contribute to achievement of goals set in the mentioned state program.

It should be noted that in Malaysia, which is characterized by intensive agricultural development in the Southeast Asian region, the annual production of rice is about 2.6 million tons.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Malaysia amounted to $20.5 million during the period of January-April 2021. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $129.5 million in 2020.

