Azerbaijan is reconstructing and developing its recently liberated territories.

The State Committee on Property Issues under the Economy Ministry has conducted soil study work in liberated Aghdam, Jabrayil and Fuzuli regions.

As part of the process, the soil samples were taken and transferred to the laboratory of soil-geobotanical research.

The result of the analysis will determine the soil quality and which crops will be more suitable for planting.

Moreover, large-scale field studies are being conducted throughout the country to determine the current condition of soils, their fertility, the level of salinity and erosion, and to monitor their effective use. Initially, a large-scale soil study was carried out on 30,284 hectares of state land in the Neftchala district.

Additionally, the necessary information was sent to the relevant authorities on the cases of illegal use of artificial ponds for fish farming, winter pastures for sowing purposes, land degradation as a result of the rise of surface waters, illegal exploitation of artificial ponds for fish farming, discovered during the investigation.

The State Committee on Property Issues will continue field studies in other regions of the country.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

Restoration and reconstruction work in recently-liberated territories will be carried out in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

