As a result of the measures taken in Azerbaijan, high indicators have been achieved in the production of sugar beets in 2020, Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said, Trend reports on Jan.27 referring to the ministry.

Karimov made the remark during an online meeting on the topic ‘Results of the development of sugar beet production in 2020 and upcoming tasks in 2021’.

At the event, it was noted that the development of the agricultural sector was declared by the head of state as one of the priority areas. For the development of the agrarian sector, including an increase in the production of sugar beets, the state is implementing systemic measures to support production. Since the production of sugar beet in Azerbaijan is one of the important sectors in agriculture, the need to further increase the yield of this agricultural product was emphasized.

The meeting participants discussed preparations for the production of sugar beet this year and the challenges ahead, the development of this area, goals, and prospects. Also, in accordance with the instructions of the country’s president, discussions were held related to the development of this sphere in the districts liberated from the (Armenian) occupation (during the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

It was emphasized that for the production of high-quality sugar beets, timely and correct implementation of agrotechnical measures, agrochemical analysis of land plots, the correct use of mineral fertilizers, and timely adoption of measures to combat pests are important. There was also noted the importance of uniting farmers in cooperatives to improve product productivity and optimize production costs, the need for continuous educational work in this direction.

At the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the provision of mineral fertilizers, seeds, and the provision of subsidies.

The online meeting’s participants were also Deputy Chairman of Amelioration and Water Management OJSC Rafig Aslanov, employees of the staff and subordinate structures of the ministry, representatives of agricultural companies.

