By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and its soughern neighbour Iran have discussed the construction of hydroelectric power plants (HPP) on Araz River on the two countries' borders.

Progress on construction of HPPs was discussed during the meeting of the relevant Technical Commissions in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on December 14-16, the energy ministry has reported.

The sides discussed the tasks over the construction and commissioning of Ordubad and Marazad hydroelectric power plants and the the construction and commissioning of Khudaferin and Maiden Tower hydro junctions and hydropower plants on Araz River.

The main topic of discussion of the meetings were the work done on Khudaferin by Iran, the calculating of the damage to the flooded territories of Azerbaijan, among others.

It was noted that within the meeting, the area under construction of the Ordubad Hydroelectric Power Station was reviews on the spot, and detailed discussions were held on the acceleration of the construction process.

Additionally, in connection with the construction of Marazad HPP, the parties exchanged views on cooperation opportunities.

The two countries agreed to cooperate for the construction of Marazad-Ordubad hydroelectric power plants in 2016.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan's trade with Iran amounted to $274 million, thus making Iran Azerbaijan's largest trading partner among the Persian Gulf countries in January-October 2020. Out of the total turnover, export from Azerbaijan to Iran amounted to $34.5 million, while the import from Iran amounted to $239.4 million.

