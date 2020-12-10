By Trend

The first freight train with export goods from Turkey to the city of X'ian (China) arrived in Azerbaijan, the Baku International Sea Trade Port (Port of Baku) told Trend.

As reported, the cargo train is currently in the Azerbaijani port of Alat.

The freight train consists of 42 containers, each of which is 40 feet long, the port stressed.

The operators of the train sent from Istanbul to Xi'an via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line are members of the international transport consortium - ADY Container (Azerbaijan), KTZ Express (Kazakhstan), GR Logistics (Georgia) and Pasific Eurasia Logistics (Turkey), said the Baku port.

“Transportation of containers from the Baku port to the port of Aktau (Kazakhstan) will be carried out by the ‘Beket Ata’ feeder ship, the operator of which is the ADY Container LLC. These trains will run regularly twice a month from 2020,” the port added.

“The train has already crossed the BTK railway line and the Middle East-West transport corridor - Ankara, Sivas and Kars, after which it arrived in Azerbaijan through Georgia. Further, containers with Turkish-made refrigerators will go through the Caspian Sea in transit through Port Of Baku to Kazakhstan and to the final point of arrival in the Chinese city of Xi'an,” the Baku port said.

The total length of the route of the train loaded with 42 containers with refrigerators made in Turkey is 8,693 kilometers (2 continents, 2 seas and 5 countries). Estimated travel time from Turkey to China is 12 days.

The freight train departed from the Turkish ‘Kazlychesme’ station on December 4, 2020 at 14:00 (GMT+3). Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu took part in the train dispatch ceremony.

In November 2019, the first freight train was sent from China to Europe in transit through Turkey, which proceeded through the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz